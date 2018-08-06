Transcript for Security high at high-stakes summit

When the president does leave the g7 meeting tomorrow morning, he's headed straight to Singapore for the summit with Kim Jong-un. Let's bring in our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz who is tracking this in South Korea. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. The logistics of this summit have been worked on for weeks. Who will sit where. Who walks in the room first. From what we know it will be a small group seated at the table with president trump and Kim Jong-un. The summit location on sentosa island was chosen in part for security reasons because it is an island who comes and goes can be tightly monitored. President trump, of course, will have a huge secret service contingent and Kim Jong-un will have layers of protection. When Kim crossed over here into South Korea last month for meetings on the dmz his bodyguards were seen running alongside the car. Those bodyguards, members of an elite protection detail, highly trained and hand picked, not only for loyalty but physical appearance. No blemishes allowed. Those guards reportedly separated from their families at an early age to dedicate themselves to the supreme leader. This will be the farthest Kim has ever traveled as leader and every precaution is being taken just as it is for president trump. Thanks so much. A lot of eyes on that. George will anchor ABC's coverage live from Singapore starting this Sunday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.