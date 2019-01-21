Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris announces 2020 presidential run

She beats Simona halep. We're here with senator cam la Harris. First elected in 2016. After 0 years as a prosecutor. Senator Harris has also been laying the ground work for a run for the white house. Sit great to have you with us on this special holiday. Do you have an announcement you would like to make snjt I am running for president of the United States. A big announcement. And I'm very excited about it. Very excited about it. We mentioned 20 year as a prosecutor. If you win, you'll be commander in chief. What qualifies you to be commander in chief? Let me say, I love my country. I love my country. I feel a responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are. And that fight will always include as one of the highest priorities, our national security. And, thinking about it in a way that we understand that we must be smart. We must understand the power that we have, the strength that we have. That is about military power. Diplomatic power. The power that we have, for what has been, until recently, our moral authority in the world and our ability to work with our allies. I'm a career prosecutor, as you said. My entire career is focussed on keeping people safe. Probably one of the things that motivates me more than anything else. When I look at this moment in time, I know that the American people deserve to have somebody to who is going the fight for them who is going the see them who will hear them who will care about them. Who be concerned about their experience and put them in frobt of self-interests. You love this country. You also love your family. For people who don't know, your mother was born in India. Yes. Your father in Jamaica. Is there that's right. They met when they were involved in the civil rights movement at Berkeley. Your mother met martin Luther king Jr. She did. Can't be lost that you're making the announcement on this day. That's right. Is that important to you? It is. My parents were very active in the civil rights movement. That was the language I grew up hearing. It was about a police officer that we are a country founded on noble ideals. We're the best of who we are when we fight the achieve those ideals. The thing about Dr. King that inspires me is that he was aspirational. Like our country is aspirational. We have not yet reached those ideals. But our strength is that we fight to reach them. That inspires me. We're a country, yes, we are flawed. We are not perfect. But we are a great country when we thing about the principles upon which we were founded. So today, the day we celebrate Dr. King, is a very special day for all of us as Americans and I'm honored to be able to make my announcement on the day we commemorate him. President trump has already said he wants to run again in 2020. You sit on the senate intelligence committee. The senate judiciary committee. You have been looking at the Russia investigation. Have you seen any evidence that he has committed an impeachable offense? Ky not talk about the evidence I've seen in the senate intelligence committee. I will say that there is no question that Bob Mueller is conducting an investigation with the highest level of integrity. He is clearly taking the job very seriously. There are already been 33 indictments. It's incumbent on the united States congress to do everything in our power to ensure that his investigation is whole and will be complete without any interference. Sounds like you don't think William Barr with jefr see it in a fair manner? You're right. And during the questioning of him, I expressed great concern. And I'm very concerned that he was unwilling to agree that in the career people in the department of justice say he has a con night and he should recuse himself, he wasn't womening to agree that he would do that. We can not -- back to your point. My career has been focused op our system of justice. It's a hallmark of what gives us strength. It becomes weak when people interfere with the system for political purpose. And no one in particular right now, when there are so many Americans that are distrustful of their government and leaders and institutions, no one should give the American public any reason to question their integrity and the system of justice. Do you think Donald Trump as done that? Absolutely. You have had a long career. The senior senator from your state says that while she adores you, she would support, if he would what do you say to people to say you don't have the necessary experience? They have a long-standing relationship. They go back many, many years because their careers started together in Washington, D.C. I'm not concerned about that. It's a friendship and I respect that. But --let look at my experience. I have the you neek experience of having been a leader in local government, state government, and federal government. What I believe the American people want in their next commander in chief is someone who has leadership skills, experience, and integrity. And will fight on their behalf. On all of those points, I feel very confident about my ability to lead. I feel confident about my ability to listen. And to work on behalf of the American public. The American public wants a fighter. They want someone that is going to fight like heck for them. And not fight based on self-interests. I'm prepared to do that. Have you been listening, out on the book tour. I'm sure Americans are let you know what is most important to them. What are you hearing from them? What I'm hearing if them is that they want to know that we're going to focus on the fact that right now, this economy is not working for working people. They're going to want to know those 800,000 people who have dd kated themselves to public service, those federal employees, they're going to want to know we're not playing politics with their livelihood and their ability to pay represent at tepid of the month. You know those folks don't want a wall. They want a paycheck. As lasers, we need to be able to give them some certainty that we ups what their lives are like. They've got to pay their bills. They gotta put food on the table. They have to send their children to soccer practice and go to the tutor. They have to pay for that. Nobody is giving them a free ride. Nobody else that they retire to help them is going to work for free. Why do we expect them to work for free? People want to know this is what I hear everywhere I go, that their leaders, sistema co in particular, their president, sees them and understands their need. Right now, there are a lot of working families in America whose needs are not being met. The cost of living is going up. Wages have remained stagnant for the most part. I have met so many folks working two and three jobs to pay the bills. Nobody should have to work more than one job to be able to pay their represent. So there are a lot of issues that I hear when I travel this country. I'm prepared to discuss and listen more. And I'm prepared to lead. You say you're prepared to speak the truth when it's uncomfortable. You say the left has to get over its bias against law enforcement. What did you mean by that? Do you thing that will be a problem for you in the democratic primaries? Mgts I think it is a false choice to suggest that communities don't want law enforcement. Most communities do. They don't want excessive force. They don't want racial profiling. But then nobody should. We can have a system that understands, and I know this in my career as a prosecutor, when I have fought in those courtrooms, it has been on behalf of sexual assault victims, of students the victims of predatory, for-profit colleges, on behalf of home ownsers who are the victims of predatory lending processes. They should expect that we recognize our system of justice has been horriblefully flawed. And it feeds to be reformed. We have a system of justice that has included systemic racism. We have a system of justice where a mother and father have to sit their child down, their son down, when he becomes a teenager, and tell him he may be stopped, he may be arrested, he could be shot based on the color of his skin. There is a lot of work to do. But to suggest it's one or the other, no, I don't buy that. People want to know that they are safe in their communities. They want to know this will be consequence when a child is molested, a woman is raped, or somebody is killed. They want to know that their law enforcement will conduct itself in a way that is fair and not biased. Without any hint of racism. We have to have you back along the trail. A lot more questions to ask. I'm ready. Thank you for coming in today. Thank you for sharing your announcement on "Gma."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.