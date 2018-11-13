Senate seat in Arizona flips blue as Florida recount heats up

More
Krysten Sinema defeated Martha McSally for Jeff Flake's Senate seat in Arizona, and election workers in Florida are working to recount more than 8 million votes.
0:25 | 11/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate seat in Arizona flips blue as Florida recount heats up

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59158532,"title":"Senate seat in Arizona flips blue as Florida recount heats up","duration":"0:25","description":"Krysten Sinema defeated Martha McSally for Jeff Flake's Senate seat in Arizona, and election workers in Florida are working to recount more than 8 million votes.","url":"/GMA/News/video/senate-seat-arizona-flips-blue-florida-recount-heats-59158532","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.