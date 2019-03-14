Transcript for Senate takes on Trump's emergency declaration for border wall

To Washington now where the senate is taking on president trump's emergency declaration to build a border wall. Overnight more Republicans broke from the president. His talks of a compromise broke down. Our chief congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tracking it on capitol hill and, Mary, it looks like we're heading to the first veto of the trump presidency. Reporter: He tweeted he is prepared to issue that first ever veto to try to fulfill his signature campaign promise. Look, this is going to be a stinging rebuke here today, at least five Republicans are now going to be joining Democrats to block the president's national emergency. The final number could be much higher than five, though, and these are Republicans who have concerns about constitutional overreach and the precedent ts declaration sets. There was a last-ditch attempt to try to spare Republicans with the showdown from the president but trump himself torpedoed it rejecting a compromise leaving many Republicans feeling like they simply have no choice but to deliver the rebuke, it seems the president will veto it and congress doesn't have the votes to overturn. It comes on the heels of another rebuke to the president on his policy towards Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Reporter: Congress is delivering the president a real one-two punch. Yesterday voting to end U.S. Support for the saudi-led war in Yemen that is seen as a direct challenge to the president's relationship with the Saudi kingdom and brutal murder of journalist Jamal khashoggi and threatened to veto this as well, George. Mary Bruce, thanks very much.

