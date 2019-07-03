Transcript for Senator says she was raped by Air Force officer

Now to that emotional moment on capitol hill, Arizona senator Martha mcsally revealing she was sexually assaulted by a superior officer while serving in the air force. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Mcsally is an accomplished woman to become the first female air force pilot to fly combat missions. For many of those years thee carried a painful secret. It was a powerful and emotional moment, addressing survivors of military assault testifying on capitol hill, senator mcsally revealing she was attacked as well. So like you, I am also a military sexual assault survivor but unlike so many brave survivors I didn't report being sexually assaulted. Like so many women and men, I didn't trust the system at the time. I blame myself. I was ashamed and confused and I thought I was strong but felt powerless. The perpetrators abuse their position of power in profound ways. And in one case I was preyed upon and then raped by a superior officer. Reporter: When mcsally did try to seek justice -- I was horrified at how my attempt to share generally my experiences were handled. I almost separated from the air force at 18 years over my despair. Like many victims, I felt the system was raping me all over again. Reporter: The senator vowing she will use her powerful position to help others. We must allow, we must demand that commanders stay at the center of the solution and live up to the moral and legal responsibilities that come with being a commander and if the commander is the problem, or fails in his or her duties, they must be removed and held harshly accountable. Reporter: The air force responding saying this morning, we are appalled and deeply sorry for what senator mcsally experienced and we stand behind her and all victims of sexual assault. Robin. And the military is saying, the military overall is saying they're seeing a spike in sexual assaults. Reporter: They really are, robin. It is a huge problem. The latest statistics show that the military has had a record high number of sexual assaults with nearly 7,000 reported and the service academies have had an astonishing 50% increase in incidents last year, robin. 7,000 reported. We have no idea how many have gone unreported. Startling testimony. Also in Washington a new twist in the testimony from president trump's former fixer,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.