Transcript for Senator releases DNA results to try to prove Native American ancestry

Thank you, robin. Now to senator Elizabeth Warren ramping up her fight against president trump. Warren took a DNA test to prove her native American ancestry after years of taunting by the president and he is pushing back and he is not the only one. Mary Bruce is in Washington with the story. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Well, Elizabeth Warren is clearly eager to put this issue behind her as she toys with the run for the white house but this morning she is getting fresh criticism from president trump and even pushback from the cherokee nation. It's a racial taunt that president trump relishes. Pocahontas. Pocahontas. Pocahontas, Elizabeth Warren. Reporter: Trump bashing senator Elizabeth Warren for her claims she's part native American. I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity paid for by trump if you take the test and it shows you're an Indian. Reporter: Accepting that challenge Warren has released the results of a DNA test delving into her heritage in a five-minute campaign style video. What do the facts suggest? The facts suggest you absolutely have a native American ancestor in your pedigree. Reporter: It was in the range of six to ten generations ago. President trump's response? Who cares. Who cares. Reporter: The president scoffing at the results. 1/1000. She owes the country Ang apology. What is the percentage, 1/1000th. Reporter: And the million dollars, trump has no plans to pay up. I'll only do it if I can test her personally. Okay, that will not be something I enjoy doing either. Reporter: Warren was quick to take on trump tweeting we all know why Donald Trump makes creepy physical threats about me, he's scared and he calls us name, attack us personally, shrink us down to feel better about himself. This morning pushback from another corner. Cherokee nation called the president's attacks derice sink but is criticizing Warren saying she is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage saying a DNA test is useless. They do not distinguish will a person's ancestors were indigenous to north or south America. Warren says she is not claiming tribal identity here, just family history, but the fact that she is so publicly taking on this issue now is the clearest sign yet that she's running for president, but Democrats we've talked with say they wish she could have waited a couple of weeks until after the midterms to make such a public push. They want focus right now. Thanks very much.

