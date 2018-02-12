Transcript for Severe storms slam the Midwest as snow storm hammers the Central

famous arch detriomphe. The tornado outbreak hitting Illinois overnight. Rob is here with more. Good morning. You can see the squares on the map of Illinois. Those are the areas where there are reported tornadoes touching down. Over 20, as you mentioned. This is a powerful storm that first hit California earlier in the week. Then came on board here on the weekend. All leading to a rare midwest December tornado outbreak. Overnight, a major storm skauzing a tornado outbreak in Illinois. Injuring 21 people. We're really close to this. Reporter: This, the scene in the central part of the state. As a large, fast-moving funnel touches down. You can see the twister spinning next to the road. Whipping up chunks of debris. Watch as a tornado approaches a highway. The huge funnel all the driver can see. Another tornado in taylorville causing damage. Homes and businesses ripped apart. Victims rushed to a hospital nearby. Some with serious injuries. This building leveled by the strong winds. The family's belongings strewn everywhere. But as you can see behind me, this one is completely wiped out. Reporter: At least 22 reported tornadoes across Illinois. A rare display for any state in the month of December. Whoa! Reporter: And this morning, flooding in parts of Georgia. Leaving roads impassable there. Authorities rescuing a number of residents trapped in their homes. The same system spawning dangerous winter weather in Nebraska. Nearly 14 inches of snow falling there. With near whiteout conditions snarling traffic in south Dakota. We have it all with this storm. On the map, you see the white here. That is the snow still falling in parts of Nebraska, getting into parts of Wisconsin and southern Minnesota as well. Nine inches of rain reported in -- falling in Nebraska. Nine inches of rain has been reported in some parts of the Florida panhandle, so we have flood watches as it stalls. We have a tornado watch in effect in this is an area where we think we will see more -- given the history of the system, swung winds and a tornado, there could be -- strong winds antenatal, they could have something in Georgia. -- And a tornado, they could have something in Georgia as well. Interstate 90 one into Vermont, they might have some freezing rain, some slick spots as cold air remains entrapped. This is a slow-moving system and you can see it drifting across Chicago and they had a messy day and eventually it got up into Canada with some lake effect snow to finish us off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.