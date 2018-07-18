-
Now Playing: Hurricane Beryl is now a tropical storm
-
Now Playing: Woman rescues trapped ducklings from storm drain
-
Now Playing: Meet the Markles: Who is Meghan's extended family?
-
Now Playing: Sign language interpreter rocks out at heavy metal concert
-
Now Playing: Boys rescued from Thai cave speak out for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Woman impaled by beach umbrella prompts safety warning
-
Now Playing: Climber rescued after plummeting more than 300 feet
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video shows officer firing shots through windshield
-
Now Playing: Black bear cools off in backyard pools around LA neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Family describes being hit by 'lava bomb' aboard boat
-
Now Playing: Wildfires spread in Oregon, California
-
Now Playing: Severe summer storms cause flooding across Northeast
-
Now Playing: Mueller requests immunity for witnesses in Paul Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Trump walks back Russia summit comments
-
Now Playing: How Van Leeuwen's ice cream empire is making vegan flavors cool
-
Now Playing: Rae Sremmurd rocks out to 'Guatemala' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Rafael Casal reveals he ran Daveed Diggs' social media during 'Hamilton'
-
Now Playing: Joel McHale talks playing football against Michael Strahan
-
Now Playing: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal wedding -- and baby! -- plans
-
Now Playing: What happens when you give your kids unlimited screen time?