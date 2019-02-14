Transcript for Severe turbulence leaves 5 injured, forces emergency landing

Back now with that terrifying turbulence hitting the flight from southern California to Seattle injuring five people and forcing an emergency landing. Whit Johnson has the story. Good morning, whit. Reporter: Michael, good morning to you. Passengers describing as severe and sudden, the jolt, and a flight attendant appeared to hit the ceiling as the plane took a dive. This morning, the new terrifying images from this west coast nightmare flight. It's okay. Reporter: The turbulence toppling a drink cart shaking luggage loose from overhead bins, belongings littering the floor. Your emergency aircraft, numerous injury, we do not have the number of how many injuries. My understand is that we have two flight attendants that may be incapacitated. It was like we were dying. It was awful. I was sitting toward the back of the plane so I saw the drink cart hit the ceiling along with the flight attendant. Reporter: Five injured. This woman handing a bandage over her head to stop the bleeding. The tower alerting first responders. Multiple injuries so they need medical personnel standing by. Reporter: Three transported to hospitals. Delta compass flight 5763 taking off from John Wayne airport in Orange county, California, Wednesday en route to Seattle instead diverting to Reno following that severe turbulence. One passenger telling ABC news the plane nosedived twice during the flight. We were in freefall and then it bucked and then did a freefall again. Reporter: The pilot calls in the emergency with 59 passengers, 4 crew members on board. The plane landing safely in Reno. Compass airlines saying in a statement, delta is making resources available to take care of and support our customers. We apologize for this experience. Now, the airlines are now investigating why the turbulence was so severe this this case. Most of those passengers ultimately made it safely to Seattle overnight. Michael. All right, thank you so much, whit. They made it safely. That's really what heart. Thank goodness for that.

