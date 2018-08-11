Transcript for Officer reacts to losing fellow officer in deadly bar shooting

going to be you until it happens. Back to the scene right now. We're joined by the public information officer, Garo kuredjian. Our condolences to the loss of your friend, Ron helus. He was a man who died a hero. Thank you, thank you. He was a great man. He was a cop's cop and we miss him. We miss him already and we're in mourning as an agency, we're in mourning as a community. What more can you tell us about what you found on the scene. We know you found a handgun. Any other weapons on the scene? At this point that's all that we have. We're going to be going through a comprehensive search of the nightclub to see if there's any other weapons or if there's any other items that were secreted in there but that's going to take some time to go through. At this point it's a handgun that was discovered. There's evidence that he threw a smoke bomb. Can you confirm that? I can't confirm that. I heard that as well mainly from media outlets but our investigators have not confirmed that. And do we have any information at all on the killer and what a possible motive might be? At this point we don't. We're going through the process of identifying him. Once we do, we will go through -- we'll search his residence and search any type of social media account, contact his friend, his family, go through all the investigative steps to see what, if anything, was a motivation or this was just simply a madman that picked tonight to make some sort of sick statement. You do believe he acted alone? At this point that's what the investigators are saying, yes. Well, officer, thank you very much for your time this morning, again, we send our condolences to you and your whole force.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.