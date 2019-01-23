Transcript for Snow and ice wreak havoc for travelers across Midwest

A new threat from a winter storm heading east. Schools are closed in the midwest as some areas brace for up to ten inches of snow. It is leading to thousands of canceled and delayed flights, even shutting down an airport because of icy runways and Alex Perez has more. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. From snow to ice and now rain, it has been a relentless week of winter weather that has made getting around almost impossible. A deep freeze pummeling the plains creating chaos. Frozen roads too dangerous to travel littered with crashes. Trucks swerving off roads jackknifed. Cars stuck in snow banks. This morning new video showing the dangers of icy conditions from the storm over the weekend. Watch as this oncoming car spins out in Wisconsin. This deputy leaping into the median narrowly escaping. Dangerous travel conditions shutting down roads. In Colorado parts of I-70 shut down in whiteout conditions. 100-mile stretch of I-80 closing in Wyoming. In Kansas, a 19-year-old woman killed in an icy wreck after losing control of her car on the highway. The investigating trooper making an emotional plea. It's devastating. I mean, please consider your safety in your travels. This delta plane hauled away by crews in Indiana after sliding off the icy taxiway during takeoff. And just a sign of how bad conditions are, in some places the airport in Detroit remains closed because of those icy conditions. It does tell you how bad it is still. Thank you. That storm is on the move bringing snow and heavy rain to millions. Ginger, of course, tracking the latest. Good morning. It is bad. You see the Iowa state, Ames, Iowa, where that sheet of ice was covered by snow. Look at Abilene, Kansas, where the spinouts were happening. Now this is all moving east. Here's who needs to look out, anybody highlighted on the map from Michigan up through the northeast of new England down to Birmingham, Alabama because the severe storm part goes through the southeast. Then you go on the northern side and you have all of this warmth, all of the rain on top of, say, two feet of snow you got near Albany and you get flood alerts that are all the way up. They're popping up from Philadelphia to New York. Very wet tomorrow morning and then very cold again, George. So messy. Thanks very much.

