Transcript for Southeast faces states of emergency ahead of tropical storms

But there is, meanwhile, another breaking weather story. Rts of the arican southeast facing emergencies a Alberto bear down. This subtropical Stor getting ready to slam the coast. Floralabama, issippi, all on alert and robciano is at Panama City, beach. Goning to you, rob. Reporter: It is hitting U right now. Waof wind and rain all night long and all morning long. This could be a lot worse.it would be a lots a month or two from now.deeper into hurcane season. Ill, evacuations in Franklin county and bay county, opened up shelters to take on thosepl moving away from low-lying areas. Oil platforms galolot of those workers were evacuated surf cuttinto the beach. M surge not just here but all the way around the big bend north of taa, a shot foryou, . Petersburg, water beach. They're always concerned about storm surge. Along the emerald coast this could cut into T lifeguard stand. It is cutting into the memorial day weekend certainly across parts of Florida and storms named Alber have a histo of doing it. 06 it wasn early junerm andy 28th, atorm nam Alberto making animpact on the U.S. We know you know what you're doingut please stay safe. We said Alberto is on the expected to make landfa ginger is right here tracking E stormand, ginger, good morning. I wanted to address it. 'S called sub tropical storm how it formed is different. It does not take away from impacts. You canee that. The impacts not just S center from Panama City buthose outer bands making it into sou Carolina and Alabama and that's what we have watch.it's mov at seveniles per hour and sho make landfall time this afternoon and it doesn'tstop. The moisture keeps mg and you could see 3 to 5 inches from the gulf U to Chicago. Map is busy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.