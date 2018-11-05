Southwest pilots reveal harrowing details from emergency landing

More
Tammie Jo Shults and Darren Ellisor, the pilots who safely landed the plane after one of its engines failed, open up about how they kept their nerves under control in the tense situation.
6:30 | 05/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Southwest pilots reveal harrowing details from emergency landing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55092452,"title":"Southwest pilots reveal harrowing details from emergency landing","duration":"6:30","description":"Tammie Jo Shults and Darren Ellisor, the pilots who safely landed the plane after one of its engines failed, open up about how they kept their nerves under control in the tense situation.","url":"/GMA/News/video/southwest-pilots-reveal-harrowing-details-emergency-landing-55092452","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.