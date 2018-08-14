'Stand your ground' shooter charged with manslaughter

More
Michael Drejka, 48, was arrested in the fatal July shooting of Markeis McGlockton, an incident that was caught on video.
2:44 | 08/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Stand your ground' shooter charged with manslaughter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57165992,"title":"'Stand your ground' shooter charged with manslaughter","duration":"2:44","description":"Michael Drejka, 48, was arrested in the fatal July shooting of Markeis McGlockton, an incident that was caught on video.","url":"/GMA/News/video/stand-ground-shooter-charged-manslaughter-57165992","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.