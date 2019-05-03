Transcript for Stephon Clark protests result in more than 80 arrests

Now to the protest in Sacramento over prosecutors' decisions not to file criminal charges against police officers in the deadly shooting of stephon Clark. More than 80 people arrested and Matt Gutman has the latest. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: And good morning, robin. Those demonstrators targeting one of the more affluent neighborhoods in Sacramento. They were met with police in full riot gear and very little patience. They swept up scores of demonstrators including clergy and a reporter and this morning the mayor is open critical of his police department's heavy-handed tactics there. Reporter: This morning, they are still processing the more than 80 arrested in that stephon Clark demonstration. The protest overnight targeting a more affluent section of the city, home to some of the city's leadership. Hundreds of protesters met by a huge police presence. About 2 1/2 hours into the March Sacramento police declaring an unlawful assembly. I thereby declare an an lawful is assembly. Reporter: Police blamed vandalism saying five cars were keyed and police taking flack for arresting a veteran reporter, Dale Casler, who was was handcuffed and led away as other reporters shouted that kasle was a member of the media on assignment. Darrell Steinberg tweeting, I have many questions about what went on to cause the order to no matter the reason an order to disperse was given no member of the press should be detained for doing their job. The second protest held after the district attorney decided not to prosecute the officers who hot and killed the unarmed stephon Clark last year. Now, the family says those arrests will bring more awareness to this case and the family lawyer tells me to expect an intensifying number of protests leading up to the one-year anniversary of stephon Clark's killing in two weeks. George. A lot more fallout to come. Thanks very much.

