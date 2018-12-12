Transcript for Storm moves east with snow, heavy wind

Now we move to the winter D deep freeze moving across the country. Alerts stretching all the way from California to Texas at this hour and, ginger, we know you're tracking the system with the latest. All right making interstate 90 in Washington state at snoqualmie pass a sloppy pass. Troopers stopped at least 200 trucks to put their chains on their tires because that's the only way to prevent accidents. More than half the accidents happen that way on that pass. What's happening and the storm, up to 100-mile-per-hour winds in Wyoming. Big sky, Montana, snow flying and gusts up to 60 in some places. There are high wind alerts with this. If we can click, max, I'm having some trouble there. To the big map that shows all who are encompassed in the storm, Salt Lake City up to 4 inches and 60-mile-per-hour gusts from Oklahoma to north Texas like Amarillo. Abilene could end up with 2 to 5 inches of snow with this. We turn to that urgent rescue effort to save those three

