Transcript for Storm triggers dangerous avalanches, burying cars

dangerous avalanches out west burying cars in Colorado. ABC's Clayton Sandell is there in Morrison and there are new warnings again this morning. Reporter: That's right. That's because this has been an epic historic snowfall season here in the rockies and now the avalanche danger is extreme and it's not just for skiers and snowboarders but for drivers now too. This morning, avalanche conditions across the Colorado rockies are about as extreme as you can get. This avalanche just south of copper mountain Thursday trapping several cars in cement-like snow. This vehicle flipped. A state highway buried 15 feet deep. Miraculously no one was hurt. A second major slide cutting off interstate 70. A third rupturing a natural gas line. Teams are out deliberately triggering avalanches to try to prevent dangerous surprises. Officials say this avalanche path hasn't run this big since 1957. I have never seen something like this ever. Reporter: It's already been a terrifying week for avalanches. This one bringing sudden whiteout chaos to interstate 70. The goldmans' family car caught in the middle. I don't see how you could see it anything other than miraculous that we survived it. Reporter: Officials recorded more than 2,000 avalanches making this the worst season in 50 years. These slide paths don't have a history of hitting the highway. Reporter: Avalanches have killed 19 people this winter so officials are warning skiers, snowmobilers and now drivers to avoid avalanche territory until the snowpack can settle and become more stable. Avalanche forecasters haven't seen slides this big in decades and they're using words like shocking, incredible and they're going to need more big words like that because more heavy snow is expected to slam the mountains later today. We will hear more from ginger. Thanks very much.

