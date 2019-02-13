Transcript for Storms hammer the Midwest to Northeast

That new round of dangerous weather that is moving in after those storms dropped more than a foot of snow across the midwest and east. Now there's another cold blast on the way and the west is bracing for multiple storms. Ginger tracking all the latest. Good morning. There are schools in Michigan that are on day 20 of snow days off of school and from cold and snow and there's still snow streaming from Michigan and Ohio and Indiana up to Maine but I think it will be the wind that will impact air travel and vehicles on the road. Snow, sleet and up to a half inch of ice made it a wreck on the roads from great Lakes to northeast. More than 700 plows still on the roads this morning after so many slideoffs in Massachusetts. More than 15 inches of snow in wausau, Wisconsin, eau Claire now marking their snowiest February ever. Tires spinning again in west Michigan, some in the midwest are reaching double-digit snow days. They're able to skate on the ice that fell in their backyard that covered power lines, encaing trees in Aurora, Illinois. Flash flooding in Birmingham, Alabama and up to seven inches of rain closing schools in northeast Arkansas and now it turns to the west coast. Flash flooding going to come through in burn areas especially south. We're talking like San Diego south and could pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain. This could be their biggest the Mexican border. We will be watching that in the coming days.

