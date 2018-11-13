Now Playing: Trump faces backlash for response to California fires

Now Playing: More than 27K evacuated as fire destroys town

Now Playing: Woolsey fire burns over 90,000 acres of land in Southern California

Now Playing: Michelle Obama reacts to headlines made by her memoir, 'Becoming'

Now Playing: Tributes pour in for Marvel mastermind Stan Lee, dead at 95

Now Playing: Photo appears to show high school students giving Nazi salute

Now Playing: Strengthening Santa Ana winds add fuel to fires

Now Playing: Community demands answers after officer-involved shooting

Now Playing: Senate seat in Arizona flips blue as Florida recount heats up

Now Playing: More than 200 people missing in devastated California town

Now Playing: New fires ignite in California amid devastation

Now Playing: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand shares advice for women newly-elected to Congress

Now Playing: Let's all agree to be as kind as these kindergartners are each day

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Michelle Obama surprises dance class at her former high school

Now Playing: WWII vets reunite decades later at age 95

Now Playing: Here are the winners of Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Awards

Now Playing: Find out what your favorite viral video stars are up to in new 'GMA Day' series

Now Playing: 'High School Musical' alum Ashley Tisdale has new music!

Now Playing: How you can help military families