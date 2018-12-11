Transcript for Strong winds, heat fuel California fires

What's not happening -- what's not helping is the strong winds that are fueling that extremely critical fire danger in California. Rob is in malibu with the latest forecast for the fire zone. Good morning, rob. Good morning, robin. It's not good, and I can tell you when those winds picked up again, there was a fear factor in the air knowing what happened just a few days ago. 50-plus-mile-per-hour wind gusts and here's what we expect as far as the critical fire danger and the extreme fire danger. We have offshore winds and warnings all the way down to the Mexico border and pressure has been reinforced in the mountains and that forces the air offshore. Single digit numbers there, and we have had wind gusts over 50 miles an hour, and we expect that again today. And potentially even stronger winds tomorrow.

