Transcript for Stunning new details in the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdin

Right now, we want to turn to stunning new details in the death of celebrity chef Anthony bourdain. Police confirm the legendary TV host took his own life. Those who saw him in his final days are sharing their stories. Adrienne is covering the story. What are you learning? Reporter: His life and career revolved around food caused concern with staff and close friends when he skipped not one but two meals. The grieving and disbelief over his death continues here and overseas. Anthony bourdain's final moments raising the alarm for those around him. "The New York Times" reports bourdain skipped dinner and did not show up for breakfast the next morning. Ultimately leading to the discovery of his body in a French hotel room. Fellow travelers this is what you want. This is the path to true happiness and wisdom. Reporter: In New York, crowds gathered outside the former location of bourdain's acclaimed restaurant that started it all. It's so upsetting when you feel like someone is such a light to the world and -- and -- they feel the need to leave. Reporter: At the French restaurant where bourdain was seen in his final days, staff say he appeared happy. Everything was fine. Everything was working great. Reporter: One of the most recognized TV personalities in the world, he was host of shows "No reservations" and "Parts unknown." Eating bugs? That is so last network. Reporter: In 2006 while shooting episodes in Lebanon, he unknowingly entered a war zone. Later thanking U.S. Marines. Who got his crew out safely. Tuna noodle casserole. It's a joke dish. Now, a welcome sign that we were going home. Reporter: For the man who lived his life out loud, there were red flags. He shared a conversation with a therapist in 2016 on "Parts unknown." Suddenly, I'm superdepressed for days. It's like that with the good stuff, too. I have a couple of happy minutes there where I'm thinking, oh, life is pretty good. Reporter: Just this week, CNN aired a 2014 broadcast showing bourdain doing what he did best. Savoring a good meal and a good life. Adding a sent meant that now stings. I will never eat like this again in my life. Chef, merci. The meal of my life. Reporter: If you have been having suicidal thoughts, call the national lifeline. 1-800-273-8255. Bourdain's life an indication that if you have struggling with something, you can feel alone even in the midst of a crowd of

