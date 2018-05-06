Transcript for Supreme Court says baker OK to refuse gay wedding cake

Now reactions coming in to that major decisfrom the supremurt ruling in favor of lorado B who refused on religious grounds to make a cake celebratingamsex wedding. Some are psting the decisionand others cheering it as a victory for religious liberty. ABC's Eva pilgrim is here with the gomorning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Reaction has been all over place and pretty heated as would imagine in the case that volves gay rights and religious freedom. Me this morning criticizi E supremeourt aing its decision didn' address the bigger issue and instead chose to have itsake and eat it. E must love and support one anr. Rter: A divided nation this morning. The supreme court ruling in favor a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sexple because his religiousbeliefs. This is a religious cerem th goes in direct conflict th myfaith. Reporter: Phillips' case landed at the court after a lower court upheld the civil rights commission finding he violated state laws again discrimination by refusing to a weddingak for cha Craig in 2012. We want others to go this. 'S AUT O community as a E, us. Reporter: The justicesed 7-2 Monday in favorf the baker ding that he wasn't given a fa hearing and wring T scene of Colorado's ruling exhibited religio hty against him. There is a conrrencey justice kagannd Breyer says if the commission had peded differy it still could H ruled in favor of the same-sakes couple. Reporter: Online the oppose furious as many tries to analyze the court's thinking. One writing, is scotus subtly suggesting the first amendme trumps lgbtqrights? Craig and mulleny still soing through their emotions. Getting a national dlogue and changing thelublic opinion about civil rights laws is a big win for Reporter: Just to be clear supreme court did not rule the cake shop had the right T refuse service to a gay cou but that the baker didn't have fair trial and sho't have to be punished. Theyught the civil rights commsion didn' deal with it ectly. Correc Thanks so much.

