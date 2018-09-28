For survivors of sexual assault, Kavanaugh hearings can stir painful memories

More
In the aftermath of yesterday's historic hearing, scores of survivors are speaking out on social media and showing solidarity for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
3:42 | 09/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for For survivors of sexual assault, Kavanaugh hearings can stir painful memories

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58145604,"title":"For survivors of sexual assault, Kavanaugh hearings can stir painful memories","duration":"3:42","description":"In the aftermath of yesterday's historic hearing, scores of survivors are speaking out on social media and showing solidarity for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/survivors-sexual-assault-kavanaugh-hearings-stir-painful-memories-58145604","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.