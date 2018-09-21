Transcript for Suspect arrested in stabbing death of female jogger

All you need I 60 to 70-mile-hour wind om buffalock to clela could have power lines and trees do , N, thanks very much. We turn that murder shocking America's capital. Ington, D.C. And Lin davihas the STO. Reporteovernight Famy D friends gatheringo remember Wendy martin -year-old chcutive murdered while jogging in the H of nation's capital. Friends andmotional opening up about their loss. Daur a beautiful person. My heart bsandieces. R: Martinez had just gotten engaged last on Thursday police zeroed in 23-year-old Anthony seenhere, they say, in this rveillance video moments beforeattack. Prosecutors Crawford stabbed Martinez sev Tim whi S was on a arounp.m. Tuesday near her home in Washington, D.C. This surveillance video shows Thom afterhe some cuomto flee. Others triedunessfully T sa she later pas away a hospital. Crawford is now instody. Police this morning are searchingor amotive We don't anyth T suest thathere was any of contation betenhe two. It loot wasn unpred attack. Epr: Yeah, officials unproke but no apparent motive. . Nse is callinghat a rush to judge. Wendy Inez's mother says that her daughterad just picked out wedding dress. They now planoury her that dress, Michael. All right THA so much. That justreaks your heart. Her family, herher Abo forgiveness. Her fianceon't L ts define what this community is about,ustheir gracethis time is amazinine. In theoughestimthere. Thank you. We'll switch gears now to somethg epier, if

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.