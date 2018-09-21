-
Now Playing: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC: Police
-
Now Playing: Recent murders highlight dangers female joggers could face while on a run
-
Now Playing: Arrest made after female jogger killed in DC
-
Now Playing: Long-lost siblings find each other through DNA test
-
Now Playing: '40-year-old Virgin' actor's ex-girlfriend reacts to his parole
-
Now Playing: Teen says teacher made her go on the run with him
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested in stabbing death of female jogger
-
Now Playing: Death toll climbs to 41 in the wake of Florence
-
Now Playing: 4 killed, including suspect, at Rite Aid facility
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen interviewed multiple times by Mueller's team
-
Now Playing: Negotiations for Kavanaugh, Ford hearing intensify
-
Now Playing: Students ring bells outside teacher's home on her final day of chemo
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old gives emotional speech thanking new parents in adoption-day video
-
Now Playing: In Case You Missed It: 'Spider-Kid... Spider-Kid... does whatever a Spider-Kid does'
-
Now Playing: Watch: Grandfather and granddaughter are the cutest tap dancing duo
-
Now Playing: Jane Fonda on dating when famous: 'People come looking for you'
-
Now Playing: Find out what Carla Hall's cooking up in the GMA Day kitchen
-
Now Playing: Who's your 'work wife'? The 'GMA Day' hosts reveal their favorite work wives
-
Now Playing: It's a good day for beer, wine and chocolate lovers
-
Now Playing: It's a bad day for Heathers?