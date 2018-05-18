Suspect opens fire at Trump resort

More
A gunman yelling about President Trump fired shots in the lobby of Trump National Doral Miami, according to Miami-Dade police.
1:23 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect opens fire at Trump resort

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55256101,"title":"Suspect opens fire at Trump resort","duration":"1:23","description":"A gunman yelling about President Trump fired shots in the lobby of Trump National Doral Miami, according to Miami-Dade police.","url":"/GMA/News/video/suspect-opens-fire-trump-resort-55256101","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.