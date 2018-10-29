Transcript for Synagogues across US on high alert after shooting

Those serial bombs and the deadly attack in the Pittsburgh synagogue are part of a disturbing reality in America. Our chief justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas is in Washington with more on that side of the story. Reporter: That's right. Many major cities including Washington, Chicago, are on high alert at synagogues this morning. Here's why. According to the anti-defamation league, the number of anti-semitic incidents jumped 57% from 2016 to 2017, and new reports showed as we head to the midterms, there has been a spike in negative rhetoric on social media targeting Jews and jewish journalists. Robin, it's been a disturbing week. In addition to the 11 people murdered in the Pittsburgh synagogue on sat, two African-Americans were killed in Kentucky by a suspect, a white male who a little while earlier, allegedly tried to break into a black church. The case is being investigated as a possible hate crime. All this roughly a year after the violence in charlottesville where he chanted Jews will not replace us with torches in the streets. We remember that all too well, and officials were warning about what happened in that synagogue in Pittsburgh. They were warning about that. Reporter: Exactly right. Last year, the FBI and homeland security officials said to pay attention to, quote, lone actors and small cells within the white prep cyst extremist movement likely will continue. They said, they be often, spontaneous and opportunistic. They are talking about homeland security, how they actually did some training at that very synagogue. Reporter: That's right. The homeland security secretary said that one of her advisers went to this very synagogue as recently as March. According to dhs, these visits are intended to help, quote, enhance the resilience at those sites. Sadly, it was not enough to prevent the deadliest synagogue attack in U.S. History, robin. Sadly. There were three armed attacks on houses of worship in this country. You heard the rabbi say that is not American, what is happening in our country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.