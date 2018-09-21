Transcript for Teen says teacher made her go on the run with him

are glollytoday. That ABC news ex ent who disappeared with her teacher for weeks sparking a nationwidemanhunt is W R story. ABC's Eva pilgrim spoke with abeth Thomas and I here morning, evorter: Goomorning. So many people kno this St they've already made up their nd as to W the Thi happened.now, the tneenter of that cross-country search breakier silee. She says she record straight and tell her story. Was the caseed theuntry. This littlirl is in danger D in mor danr E asses. Please, if you have a call 911. Pleaseetw you'r a right and please come home to us. Eporter: Ave nationwidemanhunt for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas who disappeared wierr-old teacher tad Cummins They think they know what happen theyhiike olden and that's not the case. He made me feel like I didn't have aoneend no onered about me like he did. R: The Pai S 38 days on the run leaving a trail ofve vio. Completel alter their appearance before they diovered at Thi R cabin. Elizabetw says when he came to pick her the day T disappred, he a gun. But as wen to T a gun in middle conso and I knew it getting O O the car. He immedlyled T car out. It sat in the middle cool You knew then. I wasn't get out of this. Reporter: Their relationship first Ted when theew kid in school she felt like there wa O M she could tr her healt teacher, mrcummins. He bomes a Mr of sorts, but the rp S sayscontll I was feeling real low and I was wag to get on antidepressaand try to a therapist and he told me not to do it because it would change who iwa E convi you not to get help. Yes. Whatidge Y do instead? Come to him. Reporter: She sayscummins' ovtures would become more sinister. It wasperiod. The nversationnd then nt Thi I know he sai pre D. Whenid he take it from saying tngs likhat to you to something Mo? Never he first kissed me rlized this is is getting T order: She says she became increasingly morncomfortab with relationip Didou tell some O. Like I did want anyone to kas of WHA or make himant to come after me or anyth that. Eporter: A March 13 2017, Thom cane seen leaving journeyhat would last 38ys. H saidfe could have me he'd kill any he teaned himself hehreaten my Did feel trapped? I did.hreatened shoot himself or use the guns. Intimidation and thrts are a bigponent to H control. Reporter: The Pai eventuay en bear ranch commune but the the knomething was wrong. There we all kinds of indications that something a littletrange wasoing on. Reporter: They kicked them out sa they weren't good fit. What Rea shouldave been a clue that something was wrong ry wnha shared with them. Repr: The duo then made their way ts cabin where they lived under the fake Jona. Elizabeth never speaking out loud. The day that the police show up. That was the best day of my orter: But even after cummins'rest, Thomas he trd maintain control over her. E said not toell them that H done anything, that he protect me. Reporter: As timepasses, Thomas slowl coming T with tordeal. I kno he's a bad man and I E myself a lot know that he's atul hif made him D the people D choose your Actis, do. H pleadedlty to tranting a minor E lines for faces at least ten years in prison I cod this fro start. I though I knewit. We learn much more from this interview Just by that piece right there we could tell there's so I all tonight on "20/20" a 10:00 P.M. Eastern E on llright. Now we are going thange to a

