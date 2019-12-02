Transcript for Teen who urged boyfriend to commit suicide in jail

We move to that young Massachusetts woman now jailed after a court upheld her conviction for urging her teenage boyfriend to kill himself in a series of text messages. Gio Benitez has that story. Reporter: Prosecutors argued she caused had is death by telling him to get back in the car which was filled with toxic carbon monoxide even though they say he did not want to die. This morning the woman who urged a young man to commit suicide is waging up behind bars fiv years after his death. Miss Carter will now be taken into custody. Reporter: Michelle Carter snowing no emotion. The judge sentencing her to more than ar in jail, the highest court in Massachusetts upholding her conviction. Carter was just 17 and Conrad Roy, 18, when he took his own life by filling his truck with carbon monoxide in 2014. The key evidence, dozens of text messages showing Carter pushed Roy to end his life and when he hesitated she kept pushing. Roy texting her, I'm freaking out again. I'm overthinking. Carter responding, I thought you wanted to do this. The time is right and you're ready. You just need to do it. At one point as Roy's truck was filling with carbon monoxide, he got out but Carter called him and convinced him to get back in the truck. Prosecutors pointing out during the trial that Carter listened in on the phone for 20 minutes while Roy cried in pain and took his last breaths. Sentenced to 15 months in jail, Carter is now being held in the same Massachusetts facility where former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was held while on trial for murder. And Carter's defense attorney says that this case legally is not over and that they fully intend to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme court, of course, we don't even know if the supreme court would take this case. It's horrifying to hear those details.

