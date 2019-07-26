Transcript for Teens' hospitalization possibly linked to vaping

Back now with a big warning out of Wisconsin where eight teen were hospitalized with severe lung damage. Doctors believe it could be have vaping. Rebecca Jarvis has the story. Good morning, George. This is particularly disturbing given how prevalent vaping is now among teens. Doctors say the eight young people came to the hospital with extreme cough, fatigue, even struggling to breathe. This morning, rising concern from health officials about teen vaping after a series of hospitalizations in Wisconsin. I truly think it's a public health concern. Reporter: Doctors at a Milwaukee hospital announcing that eight teens were hospitalized with severe lung damage in the last month and say the common link, they all vaped. The hospital won't say if the teens vaped tobacco or something else, but the hospital says the teens reported vaping from several weeks to several months prior to being admitted. Officials say the names and types of products used remain unknown but patient interviews are ongoing. Only one of the patients is still being hospitalized, but doctors are concerned. The symptoms appear to be much more acute than those of teens smoking cigarettes. In pediatrics we rarely see effects from typical combustible problems because they're more long term than short term. Reporter: They're still gathering information on what connection there may be among these eight cases, if any. The new development coming on 0 the same day that lawmakers grilled the co-founder of the nation's leading e-cigarette company, Juul. We never wanted any nonnicotine user and certainly nobody underage to ever use Juul products. Reporter: But even Juul's co-founder acknowledging that teen vaping is a serious and according to a recent survey sponsored by the department of health and human service, a whopping 37% of 12th graders reported vaping in 2018. That's compared to 28% in 2017. The numbers are rising and while experts agree on the risks of nicotine addiction in vaping other potential long-term effects are still unknown, George. Such a problem with kids. Thank you.

