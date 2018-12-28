Transcript for Temporary Instagram horizontal scroll feed sparks Insta-hate

Back now with a story that gave Eva the shakes yesterday. It involved an Instagram update. Don't change my Instagram. The format briefly changed from scrolling to swiping causing some people to lose their minds. Don't want to "I got my name changed back"s. Her initials are Eva pilgrim and you've been looking into it. Eva is kind of the mascot for everybody who uses Instagram. She is the voice of the people. Service supposed to be a test but it went out broadly by accident claims Instagram. People used to scrolling through their feeds found out they had to tap horizontally. Instagram taking to Twitter to describe the situation saying due to a bug some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and the feed is back to Normal. We apologize for any fusion. There's confusion. Then when you tried to lick the pictures it got all screwy then you would like end up seeing more pictures from that same person, I don't want to see that person anymore. As you can tell people are getting worked up about this. Users did not take kindly. They greeted the response the way Eva did. Exactly. In fact, a lot were saying why are the comments so dominant. Why is everything horizontal versus vertical? None of us like change. It didn't work out, this whole finger moving horizontally thing. Users not happy and posted on Twitter saying Instagram, if it ain't broke, break it. North, south, east and west and mixing that all up. Eva had the brown paper bag. Hopefully Instagram hears us and won't make that change ever. Bye.

