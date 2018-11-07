-
Now Playing: Trump soon arrives in Brussels for NATO summit
-
Now Playing: First video emerges of rescued Thai soccer team in hospital
-
Now Playing: US Mission Commander reacts to successful Thai rescue
-
Now Playing: Russian pop star behind Trump Tower meeting taunts investigators
-
Now Playing: Community rallies behind Thai soccer coach after rescue
-
Now Playing: Official reveals last-minute dangers of Thai cave rescue
-
Now Playing: Juilliard graduates trade stage for refugee camps
-
Now Playing: The miraculous moment when 12 boys, coach were out of Thai cave: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Rescuers pull the first boys out of the Thai cave: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Rescuer dies trying to save 13 people trapped inside Thai cave: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Rescue operators weigh options to save 13 people trapped in a Thai cave: Part 3
-
Now Playing: The moment when 12 boys, coach trapped inside Thai cave were found alive: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 'I felt nervous and worried': 12 boys, coach trapped inside Thai cave: Part 1
-
Now Playing: American tourist killed by stray bullet in Mexico City
-
Now Playing: The latest on the immigration reunion deadline
-
Now Playing: Trump scolds allies before heading to the NATO summit
-
Now Playing: Thai boys soccer team and coach rescued from cave
-
Now Playing: Doctors credit age of Thailand boys' soccer team for surviving inside the cave
-
Now Playing: #WaistcoatWednesday: Football fans wear the garment before England's World Cup match
-
Now Playing: 'We miss our friend': Students on their classmate who was trapped in Thailand cave