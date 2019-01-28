Transcript for Tom Brokaw faces backlash

Now to the backlash growing for Tom Brokaw. The NBC news visitor ran criticized for comments he made about hispanics and the way he's apologizing. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Criticism was harsh and swift. After he implied that Latinos needed to do a better job of assimilating. He was taken to task for an up apologetic apology. A lot of this we don't want to talk about. Reporter: Brokaw backlash. During a panel conversation about the border wall on "Meet the press" veteran journalist Tom Brokaw offered his two cents. On the Republican side, a lot of people see the rise of an extraordinary important new constituency in American politics, hispanics, who will come here and all be Democrats. Also, I hear when I push people harder, I don't know whether I want brown grandbabies. That's also a part of it. Reporter: The 78-year-old former anchor adding -- I happen to believe that the hispanics should work harder at assimilation. I've been saying that for a long time. They ought not to be codified in their communities but make sure all their kids are learning to speak English and that they feel comfortable in the communities. That will take outreach on both sides frankly. Reporter: One panelist pushed back. We think an American can only speak English as if other languages were not part of being an American troubling. Reporter: Other blasted Brokaw. He responded in a string of tweets. I feel terrible. A part of my comments on hispanics offended some member of that proud culture. After that was met with more criticism. He said, I'm sorry, truly sorry, my comments were offensive to many. In a flurry of bizarre tweets, he tweeted, my tweet portal is whack. I have been trying to say I am sorry I offended and I so appreciate my colleague. They reached out to npc with concerns. Joaquin Castro tweeted, unfortunate to see xenophobia pass for elevated political commentary. Adding that row kau seems stunningly ignorant. We reached out to NBC. Not heard anything back. You know I'm already hot and bothered about this one. First of all, there is nothing wrong with speaking Spanish. Speaking another language. That is an asset in this country. It's an antiquated view of our country to think otherwise. He's factually wrong. Nearly 90% of young lat irk nos speak anecdotally. G IX O is here. My husband is here. Owe grow up speaking Spanish at home. You go to school and speak English. I'm so disappointed in a veteran like Tom Brokaw. A respected journalist in this country would go there on TV. And I'm really thankful that yanesh spoke up. We have not gotten official comment. It's wrong. It's a really antiquated way of looking at our country. Thank you. Thank you for letting me say that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.