Torrential rain, flooding across the country prompts water rescues

More
Flash floods, swollen creeks and many inches of rainfall in a short time frame left streets and neighborhoods swamped across the country.
2:09 | 08/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Torrential rain, flooding across the country prompts water rescues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57148542,"title":"Torrential rain, flooding across the country prompts water rescues ","duration":"2:09","description":"Flash floods, swollen creeks and many inches of rainfall in a short time frame left streets and neighborhoods swamped across the country.","url":"/GMA/News/video/torrential-rain-flooding-country-prompts-water-rescues-57148542","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.