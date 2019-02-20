Transcript for Travel warnings as snowstorm hits East Coast

of the storm. I know. Right to those two storms colliding bringing heavy snow and ice to the north. Take a live look at the capitol in Washington, D.C. And then that's the white house? Wow. Looks like a white house. Down south take a look at the torrential rain. That's sparking a lot of fears of flooding this morning as commuters are on their way to work. We'll go right to ginger who is starting our coverage here in times square. Good morning, ginger. Good morning, Michael. That snow in Washington, D.C. Will be creeping from south to north and will be here after noon. The noon hour, so look for it there. It will change to sleet then rain. But let's look at Minneapolis where it will stay all snow and they should end up with somewhere between 6 and 9 inches of snow. That is what it looks like on the roads already this morning. Schools are closed there. We have winter weather advisories from Chicago through Detroit all the way into new England. And I want to bring you through the storm because there's severe storms on the southern end for Mississippi. The snow has already started inn Virginia and West Virginia, so let's go ahead and begin with Stephanie Ramos in charlottesville, Virginia, where it's been snowing for the last couple of hours, Stephanie. Reporter: Ginger, good morning. This is a massive snowstorm. Here in charlottesville, Virginia, you can see the roads are covered and the show is wet and heavy. We set this cup out about an hour ago, it's filling up. To to three inches has fallen across the area and is what major cities along the I-95 corridor will be dealing with. 35 states from Kansas to Maine slammed with snow, rain and ice. Overnight, slick, icy conditions making for some dangerous commutes. Forcing cars in New Mexico to spin out of control. Kansas resembling a frozen tundra. Plows unable to keep up. Roads and highways littered with vehicles ending up off road. Good samaritans and officers stopping and pushing and pulling. These pickup trucks slipping and sliding as they try to get a tractor trailer back on the road. Drivers trying to navigate the winter storm conditions. This school bus sliding right off the road. Luckily no kids on board. The driver not hurt. The extreme weather stretching south. In Louisiana, this pickup truck struck by lightning. Then exploding into a fireball. The driver escaping unharmed. The snow is falling hard here right now but it is eventually turn into an icy mix and then rain later on this amp and that heavier rain is what could cause some flooding across the midsouth. George.

