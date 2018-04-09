Transcript for Tropical storm takes aim at Florida, Gulf Coast

We want to gight to that Al storm T is at thedar. The uth is bracing for ich is O the verge of becoming a rricane. Soere's what we know right now. Governors in Louisiana a ssissippi have already declared states emergenc school districts I Florida he closed down for the day anderal airlines are offeriravelrs at major airporn thetorm zone. Right to ginger Startin U off with the latest. D 50 to 60-mile-pe wind sts fou in southeastrida when I moved through. Now you see I I gof making its Y. Impact should bet along the coast. Twill make landfall. Likesatory 1 the region M IMPD becse especially the heavy rain Ast ofit. You can see up T inches. 75 plus-mile-per-hour wind Gus. Now to C' Steve oami in biloxi, mississippi,re the storm could make ohe bch and behind me there aren't any boats . They moved them out Ince of the storm and closed schools and today they're offering sandbags to families who'd them. For the eastern G coa the first major storm is on theway. His nas Gordon. By T time the storm makes landfall along the Mississippi coastline I is expect to beory 1 hurricane with ximum sustain winds up to5 mis an hour. Already the srm rained all overheir hold weekend I soflorida. Labor day more than 4 inches of ra all that water and the more than 50-mile-anr winds kt Miami's gorgeous beaches empty. Authorities posted rip C warnings along the bea and as always them. The Roa are flooded. Y don a O these lightly. Though I may be a rricane. Reporteow mississpi and Louisiana areng agencies ahd of the storm. Encouraging everyone be prudent, to cautious Reporter: Families trying to de this mni WHA to do.waterr takheir Chan last year Mississippi was dealing withricane nat ich broug 85-milen-hour wind and waves flood biloxi Cano Thetormurge completely engulfed the first Flo here. Reporter: All of theses have particular charais and the THA people here are concerned Abo the . Thhlyoncerned about river floodgnd fsh Ng. Ae All right,nk youmuch, Steve. We'l back T gand, , the storm isn'tt threatening the I effects will be to the midwest. T inland flooding from the that will haenit's racing. End up coming in contactith a stationary front that wileep the low, keepi thecal moisture like a tunnf tropical moisture thatwill dropnt plans like kansity up to 4, even 6 inches of rain S som we'll talk about F ark up tgh midwest through the ek. Thanks very much. Go to washin WHE the confirmation battle for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.