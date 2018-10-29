Transcript for Trump calls synagogue massacre 'pure evil' but questions response

President trump called the massacre in Pittsburgh, pure evil, but he suggested the outcome might have been different if they had armed guards for protection. The mayor said that is not what his city wants. ABC's correspondent, Jonathan Karl has more. Reporter: In his very first comments after the shooting, the president did not mention the victims. Though he suggested armed guards at the synagogue could have prevented the tragedy. If you take a look, if they had protection inside, the results would have been far better. They didn't, and he was able to do things that unfortunately he shouldn't have been able to do. Reporter: The mayor of Pittsburgh said he disagreed. I don't think that the answer to this problem is solved by having our synagogues, mosques and churches filled with armed guards or schools filled with armed guards. We should try to stop irrational behavior from happening at the forefront. Reporter: Later, the president condemned the attack as, quote, pure evil. Our nation and the world are shocked and stunned by the grief. This was an anti-semitic act. You wouldn't think this would be possible in this day and age, but we just don't seem to learn from the past. Reporter: The president said he considered canceling his political events in the wake of the tragedy, but decided against it. And at first I was thinking, I'll cancel and then I said, we can't let evil change our life and change our schedule. Reporter: A few hours later in Illinois, he struck a different tone. And if you don't mind, I'm going to tone it down just a little bit. Is that okay? I had a feeling you might say that. Reporter: The attack hit close to home for the president's daughter. Ivanka Trump converted to judaism, her husband and their three children. All good Americans stand with the jewish people to oppose acts of terror, and share the horror disgust and outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh. Adding, we must unite against hatred and evil. The president says he'll travel to Pittsburgh in the coming days. It's a trip that will come amidst a very busy campaign schedule. He has 11 campaign rallies on the schedule between now and election day just eight days away, George. Thanks very much.

