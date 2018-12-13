Transcript for Trump denies he 'directed' Cohen to break the law

A this morning president rob responding Harper's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Took full responsibility for as crimes including the ones involving the president of the United States he said in court. Trump tweeted he never directed co went to break the law. Prosecutors say before the 2016 election Cohen at the direction of trump facilitated hush money payments to two women who have alleged superiors would trump years ago. Trump tweet it Cohen only pled guilty to campaign finance violations to embarrass them and get a much reduced prison sentence. Before he was sentenced to three years imprisoned Cohen told the judge because the blind loyalty to trump quote I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds. Hey I. Yeah. And. US attorney's office in New York also revealed a bombshell cooperation deal with media company a your mind. Prosecutors say after he announces run trump met with co when it close friend a in my CEO David Pecker. Documents say the publisher of The National Enquirer. Worked with one or more people in the trump campaign to catch and kill negative stories about the presidential candidates relationships with women. A in my admitted it knew were break campaign finance laws by paying 150000. Dollars to buy Playboy playmate care mcdougal's story to bear yet. At the same time publishing negative images of Hillary Clinton on the tabloid covers top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee Richard Blumenthal responded on CNN. That term. Co conspirator is beginning to fit Donald prompt like a wealth tailored suit. It remains to be seen how the full impact the president who says he didn't hear anything wrong the investigations continue with Cohen this tip O the Trump Organization. And that media company a in my all cooperating with federal prosecutors. Kenneth mote who ABC news Washington.

