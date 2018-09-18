Transcript for Trump directs release of parts of classified Russia warrant

President trump is also issuing. A quarter to declassify and release material related to the Russia investigation including. Former FBI director James Cole means text messages. ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more he's here in Washington for us good morning pier. Robin good morning the president has been feeling about how the rustic an investigation was initially launched so he's the classifying part of a super secret. NASA security Warrick tied to Russia he's also planning to release communications including text messages. From former officials he used as a biased against him basically his enemies. Among them former FBI director James call me. Lisa pace in Peter struck. Those two former FBI officials who wrote negative comments about trop during the campaign weapon. And how are they Justice Department and the intelligence community and the Democrats responding to all those pair. By the release of these documents will not be immediate and a potential for tension remains between the White House and law enforcement. The Justice Department says led night. Said last night that it had begun the process of reviewing these documents to comply with the president's order but officials there noted that the review had to quote insure the safety. Of America's national security interest at for Democrats at and ship the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Call the did classification clear abuse of power. But the White House says the president is doing this at the request of congressional committees. And this is for transparency the fight will continue it well all right here thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.