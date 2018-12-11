Transcript for Trump faces backlash for response to California fires

President trump has weighed in on the fire, taking some heat for threatening to cut off federal funds to the state, and I want to bring in Jon Karl. State officials just blasting back. Reporter: Well, George, the president's very first response to these fires was to go on the attack against California state officials for what he called gross mismanagement of the forest saying in a tweet, there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor and then he tweeted a threat. Remedy now or no more fed payments, suggesting he could pull federal payments in the future. That has resulted in a whole host of criticism, including from the very top fire official in the state of California who responded saying, the president's message attacking California and threatening to withhold aid is ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering and the men and women on the front line. Matt Whittaker taking some fire as well, and we have Democrats saying, I was talking to the committee, Jerry Nadler saying their priority now is to protect the Mueller investigation. Reporter: The chair of the judiciary committee said the witness he wants will be Matt Whittaker to demand answers about his past statements on the Mueller investigation. Nadler made it clear as you say, that protecting Mueller is the very top priority, but at the same time, George, he made it clear that talking about impeachment is premature until we hear about Mueller's final report, and that if impeachment comes to that, it must be bipartisan. Thanks very much. Cecilia? Bracing for those as well.

