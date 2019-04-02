Trump fires off about border fight, Mueller

During a Super Bowl interview, the president was pressed on whether the public should see the final report of special counsel Robert Mueller as Trump prepares for his State of the Union address.
Transcript for Trump fires off about border fight, Mueller
To the white house now, where Donald Trump is preparing his state of the union of address. Take a look. It's up to the attorney general. I have no idea what it's going to say. So far this thing has been a total witch hunt. It doesn't implicate me in any way. There was no Let's bring in Terry Moran. The president's attorney general nominee has avoided making any promises of a public release. Reporter: William Barr who's nominated for attorney general very carefully said I can't commit to releasing this report. But there's a reason for all this, there's a real conflict here between the public's need to know something as important of the results of the Russia investigation and the grand jury secrecy. Bill Barr may have his hands tied to some degree. It may up to the house Democrats to force the release. Meantime, the president preparing for his state of the union adress tomorrow night. First time he'll be giving one in a democratic house, with Nancy Pelosi over his shoulder. It's a brand-new ball game. Nancy Pelosi commanding a democratic majority in the house of representatives. Will the president declare a national emergency so he can build that wall on his own. Yeah, he's saying those negotiations are going nowhere. I'll be anchoring the state of the union and the democratic response tomorrow night at 9:00 eastern.

