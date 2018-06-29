Transcript for Trump invites swing vote senators to White House

President trump sent out a tweet thanking the first responders saying his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and Terry Moran, this hit, this news came in as the prosecutor he is was really focused on trying to find a replacement for justice Anthony Kennedy. He was in Wisconsin and briefed and sent out the tweet and came back here and in a sign of how seriously he is taking it, tremendous opportunity to reshape the supreme court he had a small dinner for some of the key senators who will help to decide the fate of his nominee. Especially three Democrats, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly and Joe Manchin in states where he won in 2016 and remains massively popular. You can imagine the pressure. He knows that the Democrats cannot afford to lose a single vote if they want to block whoever he decides to nominate which they'll almost certainly give a try and starting a conversation basically the soft sell if you will with some of these key senator, once again a sign of how seriously he is taking this. Chief of staff John Kelly coming up on the one-year mark July 31st and learned president trump is sounding out possible candidates to replace him. It's a president who lines to shake up his staff from time to time, from time to time a lot, perhaps. There's talk of chief of staff John Kelly leaving. Among those being talked about is a possible replacement is Nick ayers, the chief of staff to vice president pence rate now and Mick Mulvaney and I should say the president and his staff are calling this fake news as they will but no question this is a president who likes change and as he is getting more comfortable in this job I think he wants to have a more aggressive white house chief of staff. That seems to be what the story is. In some ways be his own chief of staff. Thanks very much.

