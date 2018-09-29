Transcript for Trump said Kavanaugh accuser Ford was 'a very credible witness,' orders investigation

is the role of the white house and over trump since, gonfidence in his supreme court E Brett Kavanaugh will someday beecognized a truly eat justice and, the comsmihortly aft the ident orded the FBI vestigatiocalled for by the senate. ABC's tpalmeri is at the white house with that pa story. Tara, go morning. Repr: Good moing. FBI investigators across T try are on mission rni down leads chasing any connection to this cast they caneliver report to T prest by the E of the coming week. This mvestigators digging the backgund of the supremt nominee. Esp overnight, just started tonight. Our seventh investigatn ofdge Brett vanaugh. He will soday be rognized as co ite house calling for it to be, quote, limit scope and comples than one . Onday after the testimonies of Dr. Chriine blasey Ford and judge brt Kavanaugh, the president striking a more deferentl tone. Well, I'm goio let the senate handle . They'lke their decisions. Reporter: Instead of swinging at Dr. Fd,leer credibility. I tho her testiny was very compeing, and S looks like a very finean to me. Rhis a reveal from the president's earlier obction to F involvent. Well, it would seem that the FBI really dsn't do th reporter:ith the investigation no motion, how does the FBI proceed ich a od of time? Ielieboth Dr. Ford and judge Kavanaugh willbe interviewed and in some ways interrogated about the information that they have providedause the FBI vestigators have to be able to test, the credibility of the information that was provided the abilitto gaps. Repter: An inrd has welcomed. Yesfeis would -- I could be more helpful in that F that wash CAS in providing some of details that maybe pare wanting know about. EP we can exct that the FBI will speak to all the people named by Dr. Ford in connection the called dent from years ago that includes P.J. S, a friend of judge Kavanaugh who said he's inrate bi. Tara palm the white E. To you. Much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.