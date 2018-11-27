-
Now Playing: Trump to campaign for embattled candidate in Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Senator expresses regret as Mississippi special election nears
-
Now Playing: Demonstrators shut down highway after deadly mall shooting
-
Now Playing: GM to shutter 5 factories, cut 14,000 jobs
-
Now Playing: Trump makes last-minute push for embattled Republican
-
Now Playing: How to use fats and oils for healthy hair, skin
-
Now Playing: Could this be the craziest Christmas lights display in America?
-
Now Playing: Woman meets her biological father after unexpected results from a DNA test kit
-
Now Playing: Wells Fargo to match donations to Feeding America for up to $1 million
-
Now Playing: How to make the most out of Giving Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Lin-Manuel Miranda featured in the holiday issue of Vanity Fair magazine
-
Now Playing: New cancer treatment credited for saving the life of 9-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Amanda Bynes speaks out about her mental breakdown
-
Now Playing: California homeowner tracks down hero fireman seen on doorbell cam
-
Now Playing: Family wins years-long battle over elaborate Christmas display
-
Now Playing: Hang-glider's attempt to save his life caught on camera
-
Now Playing: American professor investigated for involvement in genetically edited babies
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday smashes sales records
-
Now Playing: Trump defends using tear gas on migrants at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Winter storm brings more travel delays, snow and rain