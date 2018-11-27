Trump makes last-minute push for embattled Republican

President Donald Trump's visit to Mississippi in support of Cindy Hyde-Smith, who faces criticisms of racism, came on the same day nooses were found hanging outside the Capitol.
4:12 | 11/27/18

