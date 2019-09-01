Transcript for Trump tries to rally GOP amid shutdown

Cecilia Vega, thanks very much. As we know the shutdown is now entering day 19, the president plans to visit the border tomorrow one day before many of the 800,000 affected workers will miss their first paycheck. If it lasts till Saturday it will be the longest on record. Mary Bruce is there on capitol hill with more. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, as both sides make their public pitches there are signs here on the hill even some Republicans are growing tired of this shutdown and are ready to re-open the government even if it means the president doesn't get what he wants. With the shutdown entering day 19 and both sides deadlocked the president is heading to capitol hill today to rally his own party behind his demand for a border wall. But a growing number of Republicans are signaling it's time to re-open the government with or without a wall. As hundreds of thousands of Americans struggle in the face of growing hardship. 800,000 federal workers are not being paid. Roughly half of them made to work anyway and now they're on the verge of missing their first paycheck. Among them TSA workers. At one of the nation's busiest airports massive lines after many called off work. While some workers back thele policies others are wary. Casey whose husband is an active Ty member of the cst guard watching the address from home in mobile, Alabama, looking for hope for H family but finng no comfort from waington. T Thi point I feel like it exactly what the president has said, it can go on for days, months, even a year. It's heartbreaking. Reporter: Her family hurting as the shutdown drags on. Her 14-year-old son describing this conversation. I was asking to go see one of the new movies coming out this month. My mom said, well, we have to see if your dad gets paid or not. Reporter: Now, after the president huddles with senate Republicans here on the hill, this afternoon he will have that meeting with democratic leaders back at the white house and last night the president said this whole situation could be solved in just a 45-minute meeting but, guys, this is their third face-to-face and so far the talks have gone nowhere. 19 days in, the Cummings family are 1 of roughly 44,000 coast guard families out there who are working to keep us safe but will be struggling to make ends meet. To paychecks going out on Friday. But there was a touching show

