Transcript for Trump visits FEMA as US braces for Dorian

President trump visited FEMA headquarters Sunday for a briefing and raised eyebrows by recounting what he learned. Not sure -- I'm not sure I've ever even heard of a category 5. I knew it existed and seen some category 4s but the category 5 is something that I don't know that I've ever even heard the term other than I know it's there. That's the ultimate and that's what we have, unfortunately. Our senior national correspondent Terry Moran so white house. The president has been sending out bulletins on Twitter. Reporter: He said that about category 5s before. He is using that Twitter feed at 64 million followers to urge people to heed the warnings, to listen to their local officials, follow their instructions and it's almost as if you're following the storm with the president. He asked for prayers for the Bahamas and said at one point that people in Alabama needed to be prepared for a hurricane that will hit very hard. That was wrong. The national weather service putting out a correction so the president watching it in realtime and offering his style of leadership. Terry Moran, thanks. We'll track the latest on Dorian

