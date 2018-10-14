Now Playing: Outrage over 'zero-tolerance' immigration policy

Now Playing: Hundreds of migrant children still in government custody

Now Playing: Trump weighing new immigration policy

Now Playing: Search continues for missing in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Trump calls for 'severe punishment' if Jamal Khashoggi was killed

Now Playing: Selena Gomez reportedly seeking mental health treatment

Now Playing: Respiratory virus with potential to lead to rare disease raises concerns

Now Playing: Surviving Michael and the devastation left behind

Now Playing: Trump promises to call Saudi King 'at some point' about reporter's disappearance

Now Playing: American freed from captivity in Turkey to meet with Trump

Now Playing: Poll finds majority of Americans favor further investigation of Kavanaugh

Now Playing: Recall demanded for nearly 3 million Kia and Hyundai vehicles

Now Playing: Rescues underway for animals caught in Michael's destruction

Now Playing: Live action 'Aladdin' teaser trailer released

Now Playing: This couple's daughters are due at the same time

Now Playing: Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross perform live in Times Square

Now Playing: Astrotwins discuss horoscopes, what's in the stars and break down zodiac signs

Now Playing: 'Behind the Insta' of Hilary Swank's craziest photos

Now Playing: Hilary Swank on spontaneous cross-country travel and being back on the big screen