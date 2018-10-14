Trump weighing new immigration policy

More
The president revealed he is not giving up on his "zero-tolerance" immigration policy.
2:29 | 10/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump weighing new immigration policy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58487592,"title":"Trump weighing new immigration policy","duration":"2:29","description":"The president revealed he is not giving up on his \"zero-tolerance\" immigration policy.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-weighing-immigration-policy-58487592","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.