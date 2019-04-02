Transcript for New twist in case of missing Colorado mom

??? Now to the new twist in the case of that missing mom from Colorado. Kelsey Berreth. Her fiance is already charged with murder and now ABC news has learned a nurse is expected to make a plea deal for her involve nmt the case. ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Denver with those new details. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. 74 days since Kelsey Berreth went missing as you mentioned, her fiance already charged with her murder. Now, the woman suspected of helping Frazee after that alleged murder is expected to plead guilty. The morning, a 32-year-old nurse from twin falls, Idaho, is set to make a deal with prosecutors if the case of missing mom Kelsey Berreth. Family members of crystal Lee telling ABC news that she'll plea guilty to at least one charge this week. Patrick Frazee has already been charged with her murder. Lee's exact relationship to Frazee and alleged role in the case remains a mystery. Berreth was last seen Thanksgiving day on this surveillance video shopping with the one-year-old daughter she had with Frazee. Her cell phone was detected hundred of miles away. Multiple law enforcement officials say Lee is suspected of driving her cell phone to Idaho. Prosecutors are not confirming any plea deal saying, only this case is under seal. Now, crystal Lee is set to appear in a Colorado courtroom this Friday and according to her family, Lee has told them that she only helped Patrick Frazee because he allegedly threatened her life. Thank you, Clayton. Lot to work through there. Coming up, breakout ads from

