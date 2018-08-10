Transcript for UFC brawl spills out of cage at McGregor match

To the chaos at the ufc championship fight. Both in and out of the ring. The winner actually climbing over the cage attacking his opponent's team and then someone else jumping in throwing punches. The whole event ending in arrests. Kayna Whitworth is in L.A. Has that story for us. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Robin, good morning. Unbelievable. This was touted as one of the biggest fights in mma history but nobody thought it would end like this and as of this morning, the Nevada athletic commission is still withholding the winner's $2 million fight purse while an investigation is under way. All hell has broken loose. This is crazy. Reporter: Massive melee breaking out after this mma fight. Celebrities like Chris Pratt, Matt Damon and Mel Gibson in attendance and 3.5 million people watching on pay-per-view. The indefeated khabib nurmagomedov versus the fan favorite, Conor McGregor battling it out. But the nearly one-sided bout ended with Conor losing to khabib. Moments later khabib leaps into the crowd attacking members of Conor's team and a cross in the octagon as the man in the red shirt climbs the cage punching McGregor in the back of the head. Mike Tyson later in a tweet calling it crazier than my fight riot. It's bad. There's going to be an investigation by the Nevada state athletic commission and big money fines and these guys are in big trouble. Reporter: Bad blood after Conor attacked khabib's bus and khabib inside when Conor began throwing chairs and breaking windows. TMZ caught the attack on tape and he would later plead guilty to disorderly conduct and likely not the end. Conor tweeting out he's ready to go again, good knock, looking forward to the rematch. Three members of khabib's team were detained but released because Conor didn't want to press charges. He said there would be no post-fight handshake but really I don't think anybody expected anything like that. Maybe not quite like that. But not too terribly surprising but unfortunate it went that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.