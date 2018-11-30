US couple vacationing in Mexico died of carbon monoxide poisoning: Officials

More
Ed Winders and his partner, Barbara Moller, were staying in an Airbnb in the San Miguel de Allende region.
1:23 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US couple vacationing in Mexico died of carbon monoxide poisoning: Officials

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59528468,"title":"US couple vacationing in Mexico died of carbon monoxide poisoning: Officials","duration":"1:23","description":"Ed Winders and his partner, Barbara Moller, were staying in an Airbnb in the San Miguel de Allende region.","url":"/GMA/News/video/us-couple-vacationing-mexico-died-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-59528468","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.