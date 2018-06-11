Transcript for Voters to elect senator, governor in Florida

Idris Elba and wait till you hear what he says is coming up next. One of the biggest battleground states is the state of Florida, governor, senate, tight races and whit Johnson is at a polling station in Tallahassee. Good morning, whit. Reporter: George, good morning to you. The polls are open. People are lining up. Casting their ballots, voters in Florida in the two big races have a clear choice, to either promote or reject the trump agenda. Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum backed by president Obama, former president Obama and Bernie Sanders is the true Progressive in the race. If elected Gillum would be the first black governor in the state of Florida and Ron Desantis, his opponent, is all in on trump practically hand picked by the president. In a campaign ad he used toy blocks to build trump's wall with his daughter. The race for governor has been ugly from the start with accusations of racism hurled at Desantis and accusations of corruption hurled at Gillum. Bill Nelson facing a tough challenge from Republican governor Rick Scott who's maintained president trump's support despite their key differences on several issues. Now, recent polls here in the state of Florida show Democrats with just a slight lead, but it is all about turnout and whichever party wins Florida gets a significant influential advantage looking ahead to the presidential election in 2020. George. Whit Johnson, thanks very

